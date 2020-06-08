WASHINGTON (AP) — US recession began in February, economists’ group declares, ending longest expansion on record.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
June 8, 2020, 1:11 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — US recession began in February, economists’ group declares, ending longest expansion on record.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.