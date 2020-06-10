WASHINGTON (AP) — US consumer prices slide 0.1% in May, third straight drop, as virus sends economy into recession.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
June 10, 2020, 8:37 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — US consumer prices slide 0.1% in May, third straight drop, as virus sends economy into recession.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.