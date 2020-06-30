CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Bars at Delaware beaches will close starting Friday, ahead of the July Fourth weekend
Home » National News » Tulsa, Oklahoma, police chief…

Tulsa, Oklahoma, police chief says 1 of 2 officers shot during traffic stop has died

The Associated Press

June 30, 2020, 5:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa, Oklahoma, police chief says 1 of 2 officers shot during traffic stop has died.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up