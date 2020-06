TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Trump holds 1st rally in 110 days amid pandemic; empty seats abound as he says silent…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Trump holds 1st rally in 110 days amid pandemic; empty seats abound as he says silent majority is ‘stronger than ever.’

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.