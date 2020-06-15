Travelers accused of breaking quarantine set to leave Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — A group of 21 travelers arrested on suspicion of violating Hawaii’s coronavirus quarantine order have agreed to…

HONOLULU (AP) — A group of 21 travelers arrested on suspicion of violating Hawaii’s coronavirus quarantine order have agreed to leave the state because of threats from residents, a woman in the group said Monday.

Kendra Carter said some of the harassment involved death threats.

“People started rolling up to our house calling us all types of names. Telling us to starve and a whole bunch of stuff. We’ve been getting death threats in our inboxes,” Carter said. “People telling us to get the (expletive) off the island.”

Carter wasn’t arrested with the others last week because police decided to let her and another woman stay with their children.

Arresting them would have meant calling child protective services, which would have meant exposing more people, Hawaii County police Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins has said.

Carter said the group didn’t realize that Hawaii’s mandatory 14-day quarantine on all people arriving tn the state would be so strictly enforced.

Court documents say members of the group were seen at a beach park on June 8. A video posted on YouTube showed their leader, Eligio Bishop, petting a sea turtle, police said in the documents.

Bishop’s attorney, Evans Smith, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Monday.

Members of the group, known as Carbon Nation, which Carter described as a nature-loving family, were so excited to experience Hawaii that they they decided to stop at the beach before going to their Big Island rental home, she said.

The quarantine doesn’t allow travelers to leave a residence or hotel room for any reason except medical emergencies.

“We apologized for it and we’re still apologizing for it,” Carter said.

Bishop’s court file includes a copy of an “Order for Self-Quarantine” that arriving travelers receive at the airport. It shows what appear to be his initials and signature verifying that he would abide by the quarantine, including going straight to the residence from the airport.

The quarantine has helped Hawaii maintain relatively low infection rates compared to other parts of the U.S.

As of Sunday, a total 728 people have tested positive since the outbreak began. There have been 17 deaths.

Even after their arrests, the group had planned to remain in Hawaii, Carter said. But the threats led to their decision to leave, she said.

Jessica Lani Rich, president of Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii, which provides help to tourists, said Monday her organization had been prepared Friday to get them flights out of Hawaii, but they wanted to stay. She said she’s ready to resume the effort if that’s what they want.

The group’s members spent two years traveling Central America and are misunderstood, Carter said.

“People like to call us a cult because we like to live a certain lifestyle,” she said about their vegan diet and a belief that “everybody is different shades of brown.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.