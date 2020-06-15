TOP OF THE HOUR: — NYPD closes plainclothes anti-crime unit in nod to reform. — Under pressure from police, the…

TOP OF THE HOUR:

— NYPD closes plainclothes anti-crime unit in nod to reform.

— Under pressure from police, the French government has backed away from a ban on chokeholds during arrests.

— New lawsuit opposes plans to remove Lee statue in Virginia.

— Walz marks 100th anniversary of Duluth lynching.

— Florida state attorney won’t prosecute peaceful protesters.

NEW YORK — New York City’s police department is disbanding the type of plainclothes anti-crime units that were involved in the 2014 death of Eric Garner and have long been criticized for aggressive tactics, Commissioner Dermot Shea said Monday.

The NYPD’s anti-crime units, which focused primarily on seizing illegal guns, were responsible for a disproportionate number of shootings and complaints, Shea told reporters after meeting with top deputies to discuss the move.

The change comes amid a nationwide reckoning over police brutality.

Garner died when an officer enforcing a ban on the sale of loose cigarettes used a chokehold to wrestle him to the ground.

About 600 officers working in the unit will be given new assignments.

WASHINGTON — A senior administration official says an executive order that President Donald Trump is expected to sign Tuesday would set up a database for tracking police officers who have complaints about excessive use of force in their records.

The official says the administration wants to keep officers with complaints in their record from moving from one police department to the next.

The president’s executive order comes as lawmakers work quickly in response to outrage over the death of George Floyd. Senate Republicans are also poised to unveil an extensive package of policing changes.

Administration officials say the executive order would also establish a national credentialing system that would give police departments a financial incentive to adopt best practices on such things as use of deadly force and prohibiting the use of chokeholds, except in situations when deadly force is allowed by law.

The official says that cities such as Minneapolis and Baltimore “are not using the most modern standards” when it comes to their training materials.

Two officials briefed reporters on the executive order on the condition that they not be identified. The officials said they expect the major law enforcement trade groups to back the effort.

PARIS — Under pressure from police, the French government has backed away from a ban on chokeholds during arrests.

France’s interior minister announced a week ago that the maneuver would be abandoned, in the face of growing French protests over police brutality and racial injustice unleashed by George Floyd’s death in the U.S.

But French police responded with five straight days of counterprotests, arguing that the ban deprived them of a key tool to subdue unruly suspects.

On Monday, the national police director sent a letter to police, obtained by The Associated Press, saying chokeholds will no longer be taught in police schools but can continue to be used “with discernment” until alternatives are found.

Police unions hailed the reversal.

RICHMOND, Va. — Six property owners in Virginia’s capital city of Richmond have filed a lawsuit seeking to stop Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration from removing a towering statue there to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The lawsuit challenges Northam’s authority to order removal of the Lee statue from Monument Avenue in the ex-capital of the Confederacy.

Northam’s spokeswoman says the governor considers the statue a “divisive symbol.” The governor recently ordered its removal, citing the pain gripping the country over the death in police custody of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis.

Richmond’s Confederate monuments became rallying points for protesters in recent days.

Last week, demonstrators toppled a statue of Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy, that was part of a much larger monument.

LAS VEGAS — A former U.S. Marine has been charged with impersonating a federal officer after the man was armed and wearing tactical gear as he stood alongside police at a protest in Las Vegas last month.

A criminal complaint alleges Zachary Sanns was wearing plain clothes with a tactical vest, helmet and belt, a balaclava, a stun gun and two firearms as he appeared near the front line May 30 with police as they faced off with people protesting the death of George Floyd.

He is charged with one count of false impersonation of an officer or employee of the United States. Sanns’ attorney declined to comment.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he wants the governor of Washington to call in the National Guard to deal with demonstrators in Seattle, saying “the problem with what happened in Seattle is it spreads, and all of a sudden they’ll say ‘let’s do some other city and lets do another one.’”

Trump is also suggesting that he’s got several options for dealing with demonstrators who have staked out several blocks near downtown Seattle after officers withdrew from a police station following violent confrontations. They named it the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.”

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump says “the American public is very angered by that.”

Trump also complained that media organizations are not dedicating adequate attention to what’s happened in Seattle.

He said that if “the right ever took over a city, conservative Republicans took over a city, it would be the biggest story in history.”

Trump also spent several minutes criticizing Gov. Jay Inslee and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, calling her “scared stiff.”

“If they don’t do the job, I’ll do the job,” Trump said, declining a request to provide specifics.

BOSTON — A long-running New England television show spotlighting local restaurants and food has been taken off air after its CEO mocked the nationwide protests against police brutality on social media.

Boston-based stations WBZ-TV and WSBK-TV said in a statement Sunday that Phantom Gourmet, which first aired in the early 1990s, has been placed “on hiatus pending further review.”

Dave Andelman, the show’s CEO and co-host, took jabs at participants of the Black Lives Matter movement in a number of recent posts on his personal Facebook account.

He mockingly called for defunding “potatoes, not police” and suggested Boston restaurants and retailers “offer touchless, curbside looting,” in reference to the violence and destruction that followed a recent downtown protest.

DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz marked the 100th anniversary of a painful chapter in Duluth history by visiting a memorial to three black men lynched by a white mob.

Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson and Isaac McGhie were traveling circus workers accused of raping a white woman, though her doctor later found no evidence of assault.

Walz gestured Monday to the corner where the men were lynched, and said Minnesota’s “inability to deal with that led to what happened down there,” pointing southward toward Minneapolis, where George Floyd died after being arrested by police.

Walz made the same connection on Friday, when he and two other members of the state pardons board granted a posthumous pardon to Max Mason, a fourth circus worker convicted in the case despite what a prosecutor at the time called weak evidence.

Walz is now pressing for major policing reforms in a special session of the state Legislature. The Star Tribune reports that Walz said his goal is to change law in ways that activists say will make a difference in their lives. Walz said the state will “be defined either by the murder of George Floyd or by how we respond to the murder of George Floyd.”

New Jersey police must divulge the names of law enforcement officers who commit serious disciplinary violations, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal ordered Monday.

The state’s top law enforcement official said in a statement that the order would apply going forward to all state, county and local law enforcement agencies.

Agencies must publicly identify officers who were fired, demoted or suspended for more than five days because of a disciplinary violation, Grewal said. The first lists must be published by Dec. 31.

Officers’ identities previously were not disclosed publicly unless they faced criminal charges, the attorney general said.

Grewal announced more stringent disclosures affecting the state police.

The names of troopers who have been disciplined in about 430 cases going back to 2000 will be published by July 15, Grewal said.

DENVER — Former Colorado Gov. and current Senate hopeful John Hickenlooper on Monday apologized for jokingly comparing politicians to slaves being whipped to row “an ancient slave ship.”

Hickenlooper’s apology came after Tay Anderson, a black Denver school board member who has been instrumental in organizing protests after the death of George Floyd, tweeted a video of Hickenlooper making the quip Monday morning.

Anderson has endorsed Hickenlooper’s rival, former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff, in the Democratic Senate primary.

Hickenlooper’s campaign said the video Anderson tweeted was from 2014 but did not specify the event at which the then-governor was speaking.

The video shows a silhouetted Hickenlooper speaking at some sort of gathering with a microphone in his hand about political schedulers. “Imagine an ancient slave ship,” he tells the audience. He says the schedulers are the people who lashed slaves to keep them rowing the ship. “We elected officials are the ones rowing,” Hickenlooper said.

In a statement released through his campaign, Hickenlooper said: “Taking a look at this video from six years ago, I recognize that my comments were painful. I did not intend them to be. I offer my deepest apologies.”

___

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The mayor of New Mexico’s most populous city said Monday he wants to create a new department to focus on community safety as political pressure mounts for elected leaders to defund the police department amid the latest national wave of protests over use of force.

Albuquerque’s new department will be designed to provide another option besides dispatching police or firefighters and paramedics whenever someone calls 911.

It would be made up of social workers and other civilian professionals who would focus on violence prevention, mental health and homelessness, for example.

“It is fascinating that given all the challenges in America over the last 100 years on a number of fronts, when it comes to public safety we still just think there’s two departments — police and fire — in every city. I think fundamentally this could be a new model for how we look at public safety response in cities across the country,” Mayor Tim Keller said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Civil rights and mental health advocates expressed some hope that the new system could reduce interactions with armed officers, but there were still many details to be worked out.

The plan calls for “reallocating millions of dollars” but city officials haven’t said exactly how the money will be shuffled.

Keller’s administration promised not take money away from core police work or court-mandated reforms already under way as part of an agreement with the U.S. Justice Department.

___

TAMPA, Fla. — More than five dozen peaceful protesters in Florida who were arrested earlier this month for unlawful assembly while demonstrating against police abuse following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota won’t be prosecuted, a State Attorney said Monday.

State Attorney Andrew Warren in Tampa said that his office won’t be filing charges against 67 protesters who were arrested two weeks ago in downtown Tampa.

The prosecutor’s office will also work to expunge the arrest records of the protesters who were taken into custody, he said.

“In these unlawful assembly cases, there is no value in filing charges,” Warren said at a news conference. “Prosecuting people for exercising their First Amendment rights creates problems rather than solving them. It can weaken the bonds between law enforcement and the community, while undermining faith in our system.”

Warren warned, though, that his office would prosecute anybody who takes advantage of the protests to cause destruction or commit crimes. He said his office is still reviewing another 133 arrests starting from the night of May 30, including cases of arson and vandalism from that night when a gas station was set ablaze and store windows were smashed.

Under Florida law, an “unlawful assembly” is a gathering of three or more people with a “common unlawful purpose” that must have an “intent to do an unlawful act which threatens the peace.”

“There was no evidence that anyone was intending to commit a crime,” Warren said. “They were just there to protest.”

___

The city of Detroit has removed a bust of explorer Christopher Columbus from a prominent downtown spot after 110 years.

Mayor Mike Duggan “decided it ought to be placed in storage to give us time to evaluate the appropriate long-term disposition of the statue,” spokesman John Roach said Monday.

The move in Detroit comes while other cities and states have removed Confederate Civil War statues and other public monuments to people with a racist past.

The bust, which was unveiled in 1910, was a gift from the readers of the Italian newspaper La Tribuna Italiana d’America, according to historicdetroit.org.

The inscription reads, “Christopher Columbus, a great son of Italy. Born 1435 — Died 1506. Discovered America October 12, 1492.”

___

