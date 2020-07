BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The last surviving KKK member convicted in a 1963 Alabama church bombing that killed four black…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The last surviving KKK member convicted in a 1963 Alabama church bombing that killed four black girls has died in prison.

