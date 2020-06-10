Sheriff: Virginia man shot by Florida deputies kills himself

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials said a Virginia man carjacked a woman, opened fire at Florida authorities and later…

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials said a Virginia man carjacked a woman, opened fire at Florida authorities and later killed himself after deputies shot him three times.

Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar said Ronnie Spradlin, of Gordonsville, Virginia, fatally shot himself, according to preliminary medical findings.

Loar said Spradlin was accused of stealing a swimsuit from Walmart Tuesday night. Loar said Spradlin shot at deputies, then shot and wounded a couple while trying to steal their car.

Later, Spradlin stole a vehicle from another woman. Loar said Spradlin shot at deputies again when they caught up to him and they returned fire, shooting Spradlin three times.

Spradlin was a felon convicted 88 times.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.