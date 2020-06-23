Senate Republicans stall quick passage of budget bills

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Senate Republicans in Delaware have held up two key spending bills for the fiscal year starting…

GOP lawmakers complained Tuesday that they and their constituents have not had enough time to consider the bills.

The capital budget and a grants package for community groups were declared defeated after Republicans declined to vote for or against them.

Both bills required three-fourths majorities.

The Senate did approve a $4.5 billion operating budget for fiscal 2021 after coronavirus-weakened revenues forced a legislative panel to pare down a $4.6 billion spending plan proposed by Democratic Gov. John Carney in January.

