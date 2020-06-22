Home » National News » Seattle mayor says city…

Seattle mayor says city will move to wind down “occupied” protest zone following 2 shootings

The Associated Press

June 22, 2020, 7:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle mayor says city will move to wind down “occupied” protest zone following 2 shootings.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up