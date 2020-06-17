Home » National News » Revenue projections increase as…

Revenue projections increase as new budget year approaches

The Associated Press

June 17, 2020, 3:23 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware lawmakers will have a little more money to work with as they finalize a budget for the fiscal year that starts in two weeks.

The panel that sets Delaware’s official revenue forecast voted Wednesday to increase the revenue estimates for both the current and new fiscal years.

The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council increased its revenue estimate for the current fiscal year by about $79 million compared to its May projections.

Revenue estimates for fiscal 2021 were bumped up by slightly more than $11 million.

