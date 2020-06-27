Police: Noose left at Black man’s home in Delaware

Delaware State Police say they have opened a hate crime investigation after a Black man reported finding a cord tied into a noose outside his home.

SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say they have opened a hate crime investigation after a Black man reported finding a cord tied into a noose outside his home.

The agency said in a news release Saturday that the 59-year-old victim told police someone trespassed onto his property in Seaford on Friday while he was at work and left the noose on his front step railing.

Initial interviews with neighbors in the area have not led to any potential suspects, according to police, who said they did not have any more specific suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.

