Police: Multiple victims in Minneapolis shooting

The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Multiple people were shot in Minneapolis, police there said early Sunday. A tweet from Minneapolis police advised…

Listen now to WTOP News

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Multiple people were shot in Minneapolis, police there said early Sunday.

A tweet from Minneapolis police advised the public to avoid the area in Uptown Minneapolis, but did not provide further details about the shooting.

The address provided corresponds to a commercial district, near Landmark’s Uptown Theatre and several bars and restaurants.

Calls and an email to Minneapolis police seeking more information weren’t immediately returned.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.