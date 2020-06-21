Home » National News » Police: Multiple victims in…

Police: Multiple victims in Minneapolis shooting

The Associated Press

June 21, 2020, 3:33 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Multiple people were shot in Minneapolis, police there said early Sunday.

A tweet from Minneapolis police advised the public to avoid the area in Uptown Minneapolis, but did not provide further details about the shooting.

The address provided corresponds to a commercial district, near Landmark’s Uptown Theatre and several bars and restaurants.

Calls and an email to Minneapolis police seeking more information weren’t immediately returned.

