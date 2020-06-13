Home » National News » Police: Mentally ill man…

Police: Mentally ill man dead after stabbing several people

The Associated Press

June 13, 2020, 1:15 AM

DOVER, Del. — Police in Delaware says that a 29-year-old man who suffered from mental illness is dead after stabbing several people.

The Delaware State News reports that the incident occurred Wednesday night in Dover.

Police said the stabbing victims appeared to suffer non-life-threatening injuries.

The male was found dead.

Police said that he suffered injuries that occurred during the incident but the exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

