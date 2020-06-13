Police: Mentally ill man dead after stabbing several people

Police in Delaware says that a 29-year-old man who suffered from mental illness is dead after stabbing several people.

The Delaware State News reports that the incident occurred Wednesday night in Dover.

Police said the stabbing victims appeared to suffer non-life-threatening injuries.

The male was found dead.

Police said that he suffered injuries that occurred during the incident but the exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

