Police investigating crash that killed couple in Delaware

DELAWARE CITY, Del. — Police in Delaware say a couple was killed in a car crash following a brief police chase that had been called off for safety reasons. The chase began after police say the officer saw a woman in the vehicle frantically waving at him.

The News Journal reports that the incident occurred Monday near Delaware City.

Police said the officer saw a woman hanging out the passenger window trying to get his attention. He tried to pull over the SUV. But the driver began to speed and drive erratically.

Police said the officer turned off his lights and sirens and slowed down.

The suburban crashed into a utility pole and caught fire.

