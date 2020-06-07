Police: Delaware road-rage incident leads to shooting

LEWES, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man has been charged with attempted murder after a road-rage incident in which police…

LEWES, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man has been charged with attempted murder after a road-rage incident in which police say the attacker shot a man who tracked him down at his home.

Delaware State Police say a man confronted 28-year-old Kevin Brownlee for driving recklessly down a road in Lewes Saturday.

Police say Brownlee attempted to punch the man and tried to run him over. Police say the victim then followed Brownlee back to his house, where they got into a fight.

Police say Brownlee got a gun from his home and shot the victim, who ran off after being struck in the arm and grazed in the head with a bullet.

