The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies say 5 players, 3 staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Clearwater, Florida, facility.

Listen now to WTOP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies say 5 players, 3 staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Clearwater, Florida, facility.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.