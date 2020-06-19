Home » National News » Phillies say 5 players,…

Phillies say 5 players, 3 staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Clearwater, Florida, facility

The Associated Press

June 19, 2020, 12:53 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies say 5 players, 3 staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Clearwater, Florida, facility.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

