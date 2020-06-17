Officials accused of ignoring ex-officer’s sexual misconduct

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Six current and former female employees of Delaware’s largest county government have filed a federal lawsuit…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Six current and former female employees of Delaware’s largest county government have filed a federal lawsuit alleging that officials allowed a police officer to engage in sexually predatory behavior for more than two decades before he retired.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday claims that high-ranking New Castle County officials turned a blind eye to Quinton Watson’s predatory behavior against female subordinates and ignored their complaints of harassment and assault.

Watson was placed on administrative leave in 2018, just weeks before his age-mandated retirement after reports about the complaints against him surfaced online.

He was second-in-command of the department at the time.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.