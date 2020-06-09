Home » National News » New York legislature passes…

New York legislature passes bill to release long-secret disciplinary records of police officers

The Associated Press

June 9, 2020, 7:42 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — New York legislature passes bill to release long-secret disciplinary records of police officers.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

National News

