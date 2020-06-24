New York City beaches to open July 1 for swimming

▶ Watch Video: New York City begins Phase 2 as some businesses reopen Beaches in New York City will open…

Beaches in New York City will open for swimming starting July 1, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Twitter. “Let’s keep playing it safe: social distance and face coverings, even at the beach,” de Blasio tweeted on Tuesday.

According to CBS New York, hundreds of lifeguards will be trained and ready to go.

The mayor has previously voiced concerns about reopening beaches too soon because of the coronavirus pandemic, CBS New York noted.

“The situation where you’re going to group tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of people in the same place is a more sensitive decision,” he said earlier this month.

Pools remain closed throughout the city and it’s not clear if or when they will reopen this summer.

Although playgrounds reopened as part of New York City’s phase 2 reopening plan this week, spray showers at city parks will also remain off for the time being. An update on when spray showers would be activated could come sometime this week, CBS New York reports.

“You’re going to see a lot of Parks Department efforts to create sprinklers and other kinds of ways for people to cool down,” de Blasio said.