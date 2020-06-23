MIAMI (AP) — National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Dolly has formed over the north Atlantic.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
June 23, 2020, 12:20 PM
MIAMI (AP) — National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Dolly has formed over the north Atlantic.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.