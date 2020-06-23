Home » National News » National Hurricane Center says…

National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Dolly has formed over the north Atlantic

The Associated Press

June 23, 2020, 12:20 PM

MIAMI (AP) — National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Dolly has formed over the north Atlantic.

National News

