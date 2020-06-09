Home » National News » NASCAR to allow limited…

NASCAR to allow limited number of fans at upcoming races in Florida, Alabama

The Associated Press

June 9, 2020, 3:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR to allow limited number of fans at upcoming races in Florida, Alabama.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up