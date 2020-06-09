The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR to allow limited number of fans at upcoming races in Florida, Alabama.

Listen now to WTOP News

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR to allow limited number of fans at upcoming races in Florida, Alabama.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.