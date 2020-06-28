Home » National News » Mississippi legislators vote to…

Mississippi legislators vote to remove controversial Confederate emblem from state flag

The Associated Press

June 28, 2020, 6:58 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators vote to remove controversial Confederate emblem from state flag.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

