The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Milton Glaser, designer of iconic ‘I Love NY’ logo and Bob Dylan silhouette poster, dies on…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Milton Glaser, designer of iconic ‘I Love NY’ logo and Bob Dylan silhouette poster, dies on 91st birthday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.