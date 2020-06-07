Home » National News » Mayor Bill de Blasio…

Mayor Bill de Blasio announces early end to New York City curfew after peaceful protests Saturday

The Associated Press

June 7, 2020, 7:25 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio announces early end to New York City curfew after peaceful protests Saturday.

