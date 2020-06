LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville chief: Police and National Guard enforcing curfew fatally shot a man after someone in a…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville chief: Police and National Guard enforcing curfew fatally shot a man after someone in a group fired at them.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.