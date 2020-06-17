FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky governor moves to reinstate health insurance program his predecessor abolished.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
June 17, 2020, 5:40 PM
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky governor moves to reinstate health insurance program his predecessor abolished.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.