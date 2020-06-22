Judge to schedule trial in Delaware day care death lawsuit

A Delaware couple who filed a wrongful death lawsuit after their infant son died at a home day care center has lost a bid to have a judge rule in their favor without a trial.

Carlita and Charles Laws argued that they were entitled to summary judgment because day care owner Valorie Handy’s conviction for criminally negligent homicide precluded her from arguing that she is not civilly liable for negligence.

The judge last week denied their motion for summary judgment.

Handy was convicted in 2016 of criminally negligent homicide after giving the baby the active ingredient in Benadryl.

