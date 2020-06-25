Home » National News » Judge shuts down energy…

Judge shuts down energy pipeline in Michigan’s Great Lakes after damage to key support piece

The Associated Press

June 25, 2020, 1:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Judge shuts down energy pipeline in Michigan’s Great Lakes after damage to key support piece.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up