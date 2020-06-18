Judge OK’s deal to house 7,000 Los Angeles-area homeless

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S. judge has approved an agreement in which the city and county of Los Angeles…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S. judge has approved an agreement in which the city and county of Los Angeles will provide housing for almost 7,000 homeless people who live near freeways as well as those over 65 or vulnerable to COVID-19, officials said Thursday.

The city will provide 6,000 new beds within 10 months and another 700 beds over 18 months while the county spends $300 million over five years to fund services for the people, according to a joint statement from the offices of county Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and City Council President Nury Martinez.

As a result of the agreement, U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter dropped a preliminary injunction that required the relocation of homeless people living within 500 feet of freeways by Sept. 1 on grounds they faced a health risk emergency.

Carter issued the injunction May 15 after a prior agreement fell through. The action involves a lawsuit filed in March by the LA Alliance for Human Rights, which accused officials in greater Los Angeles of failing to comprehensively address the homelessness crisis.

In addition to the original category of homeless people living near freeways, the new agreement adds those 65 or older or who have underlying health conditions that put them at high risk of being hospitalized or dying from the coronavirus.

