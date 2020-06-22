The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Schumacher, director of ‘Lost Boys,’ ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ and 2 ‘Batman’ films, dies at 80.

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Schumacher, director of ‘Lost Boys,’ ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ and 2 ‘Batman’ films, dies at 80.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.