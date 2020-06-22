NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Schumacher, director of ‘Lost Boys,’ ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ and 2 ‘Batman’ films, dies at 80.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
June 22, 2020, 2:17 PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Schumacher, director of ‘Lost Boys,’ ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ and 2 ‘Batman’ films, dies at 80.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.