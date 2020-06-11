Home » National News » Ex-guard pleads guilty to…

Ex-guard pleads guilty to beating naked Louisiana inmate

The Associated Press

June 11, 2020, 4:31 PM

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A former jail guard in Louisiana pleaded guilty on Thursday to beating a naked man who had been banging on his cell door to attract attention.

Dominic Davidson, 27, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of using excessive force on the man, who was being held for trial in Rapides Parish, U.S. Attorney David Joseph said in a news release.

The statement says Davidson responded by putting on rubber gloves, pushing the man down and hitting him “numerous times in the head and body” on June 14, 2018.

The inmate, identified only as K.F., did not pose any threat to himself or others, the statement said. Officials did not disclose the victim’s race.

U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell scheduled sentencing Sept. 15 in Alexandria for the former Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office correctional officer. The maximum penalty is a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

“Law enforcement, including correctional officers, are sworn to uphold and defend the laws of our nation,” Joseph said. “When they themselves break those laws, they violate not just the rights of their victims, but also compromise the public’s trust in law enforcement.”

