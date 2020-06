WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci says COVD-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of this year or early…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci says COVD-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of this year or early 2021; it’s ‘when and not if.’

