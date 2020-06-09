WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Burgum wins Republican nomination for governor in North Dakota primary election.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
June 9, 2020, 9:00 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Burgum wins Republican nomination for governor in North Dakota primary election.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.