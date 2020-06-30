Delaware to remove whipping post display from state grounds

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials are set to remove a whipping post that was historically used to hold people…

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials are set to remove a whipping post that was historically used to hold people as they were publicly lashed for committing crimes.

The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs says it will bring down the concrete post located outside a Georgetown courthouse on Wednesday.

Officials say the removal comes in response to calls from the community and in recognition of the “racial discrimination” the post signified. The post will be placed in storage in Dover.

The Delaware News Journal reports a book by a former sociology professor says over 60% of those beaten between 1900 and 1945 were Black. The post was erected as a public display in 1993.

