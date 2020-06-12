Delaware to borrow hundreds of millions for jobless benefits

Delaware is planning to borrow hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government in order to pay coronavirus-related unemployment claims.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials are planning to borrow hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government in order to pay benefits on an avalanche of coronavirus-related unemployment claims and keep the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund solvent.

Department of Labor officials said Thursday that the fund had a balance of $165 million before businesses were shut down in March but that it will be depleted by mid-July.

Officials have submitted an initial loan request for $196 million to cover payments through August, and are expecting to borrow another $150 million in the fourth quarter.

