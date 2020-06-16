Delaware state police memorial vandalized with BLM graffiti

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a memorial dedicated to Delaware State Police troopers who have died in the line…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a memorial dedicated to Delaware State Police troopers who have died in the line of duty has been vandalized with Black Lives Matter graffiti.

State police said Tuesday that the vandalism occurred sometime overnight when the memorial on the grounds of state police headquarters was spray painted with the words “Black Lives Matter.”

State police described the incident as “appalling and unacceptable.”

The vandalism occurred just days after a statue of a kneeling officer at a memorial on Delaware’s Legislative Mall honoring police officers who have died in the line of duty was damaged with an ax.

