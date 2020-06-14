Home » National News » Delaware removes Christopher Columbus,…

Delaware removes Christopher Columbus, Caesar Rodney statues

The Associated Press

June 14, 2020, 12:39 AM

WILMINGTON, Del. — Officials in Delaware have removed a statute of Christopher Columbus and a statue of a former Delaware leader who owned slaves as nationwide protests over race and inequality continue.

The News Journal reports that Wilmington officials removed the statues Friday, first the statue of Columbus, followed by the statute of Caesar Rodney, who rode 70 miles (113 kilometers) through a thunderstorm to Philadelphia in 1776 to cast the deciding vote for Delaware to join 11 other colonies in voting for a resolution to declare independence from Great Britain.

During nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, activists have targeted historical statues of Confederate figures and American colonists for what they say are celebrations of slavery and racism.

