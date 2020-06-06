Delaware protests again force closure of Interstate 95

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Protesters in Delaware’s largest city responding to the death of George Floyd shut down parts of…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Protesters in Delaware’s largest city responding to the death of George Floyd shut down parts of Interstate 95 for a second time in the last week.

The News Journal reports that hundreds of protesters marched through Wilmington Friday night despite heavy rain.

Political leaders had sought to persuade protest leaders to postpone the march.

Around 9 p.m. Friday, protesters marched onto Interstate 95, forcing Delaware State Police to shut the highway down in both directions until protesters moved on about 30 minutes later.

There were no reports of injuries. I-95 in northern Virginia was also shut down by protests Friday night, resulting in nearly 50 arrests there.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.