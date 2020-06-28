CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 numbers in DC, MD, VA | Staff not required to be tested before Mount Rushmore event | How to travel during the pandemic
Home » National News » Delaware police officer fired…

Delaware police officer fired for social media post

The Associated Press

June 28, 2020, 2:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — A police officer in Delaware has been fired for what the department called an “inappropriate, racially based” social media post.

The Rehoboth Beach department announced the seasonal officer’s firing in a news release Saturday night, The News Journal reported.

The department said it would not share the post’s image or text or the identity of the fired officer. The department said it did not want to amplify “this type of unprofessional and discourteous behavior.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | Social Media News | Tech News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up