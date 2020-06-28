Delaware police officer fired for social media post

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — A police officer in Delaware has been fired for what the department called an “inappropriate, racially…

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — A police officer in Delaware has been fired for what the department called an “inappropriate, racially based” social media post.

The Rehoboth Beach department announced the seasonal officer’s firing in a news release Saturday night, The News Journal reported.

The department said it would not share the post’s image or text or the identity of the fired officer. The department said it did not want to amplify “this type of unprofessional and discourteous behavior.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.