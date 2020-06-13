Delaware police memorial damaged by ax-wielding vandal

Police in Delaware are searching for a suspect after a memorial honoring Delaware law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty was damaged with an ax.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware are searching for a suspect after a memorial honoring Delaware law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty was damaged with an ax.

Dover police received a call shortly after 5:30 a.m. Friday by a passerby who reported that a person was vandalizing the memorial on Legislative Mall.

A bronze statute of a police officer kneeling in reverence in front of a granite wall inscribed with the names of fallen police officers was damaged, and two urine-soaked state flags were placed on the ground.

