Delaware police arrest New York man in pellet gun shooting

SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — Delaware police have arrested a New York man on assault and threatening charges after he allegedly shot his stepfather in the foot with a pellet gun.

State police said troopers were sent to Seaford at about 8:15 p.m. Friday for a domestic incident.

Police said in a news release that when troopers arrived, they were told that Shane Sewsaud, 40, of New York City, was intoxicated and had shot his 69-year-old stepfather with a pellet gun “for unknown reasons.”

After being shot, the victim called a neighbor.

Police said that when questioned by the neighbor, Sewsaud began arguing with him and threatened to kill him.

Sewsaud was charged with second-degree assault and terroristic threatening.

