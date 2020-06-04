Delaware panel finishes marking up next year’s budget

The Delaware General Assembly’s budget-writing committee has finished marking up Gov. John Carney’s proposed operating budget.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware General Assembly’s budget-writing committee has finished marking up Democratic Gov. John Carney’s proposed operating budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.

Carney recently made several changes to his January budget proposal after coronavirus restrictions he imposed on economic activity in Delaware led to sharp drops in revenue estimates, unprecedented unemployment filings and shuttered businesses.

Among the changes the committee approved Thursday was Carney’s decision to rescind a proposed pay raise for state employees.

The $55 million pay proposal included an across-the-board raise, salary “step increases” for certain government workers, and pay related to collective bargaining agreements.

