Delaware officials eye criminal justice reforms

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic elected officials are proposing a variety of criminal justice reforms to address what they believe is systemic racism in Delaware’s criminal justice system.

The proposals unveiled Wednesday include mandatory use of police body cameras and a ban on chokeholds and similar restraints unless deadly force is necessary.

Lawmakers also want to amend the state constitution to explicitly prohibit discrimination based on race, color or national origin.

Officials also are calling for changes to a law that spells out the due process rights of police officers facing disciplinary action and keeps internal affairs records of officers confidential.

