Delaware man charged with domestic assault in home break-in

SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware have arrested a 26-year-old Frankford man on domestic assault charges after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home.

Alfred Wescott was arrested Friday after turning himself in to Delaware State Police.

Troopers were sent to a home in Seaford shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of domestic violence.

Police said Wescott’s 26-year-old ex-girlfriend was asleep with her two children and another female family member when Wescott allegedly broke into her home.

Police said the woman attempted to call 911, but Wescott slapped the phone out of her hands.

Wescott has been charged with felony second-degree burglary, felony strangulation and other charges.

