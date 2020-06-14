Delaware man charged with damaging police memorial with ax

Police have arrested a man who allegedly took an ax to a memorial honoring Delaware law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

Kyle Bullock of Camden, is accused of using an ax to damage the police officer memorial in Dover early Friday morning. The New Journal reports that police said Bullock left his cell phone at the scene where they found an ax and two urine-soaked Delaware state flags.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m. Friday, police discovered the damage to the memorial. Police said Bullock came to the scene asking officers if they had seen his missing cell phone. Bullock has been charged him with a single county of felony criminal mischief.

