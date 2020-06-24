Delaware lawmakers given final approval to new budget

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware state House has given final approval to a $4.5 billion operating budget for the…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware state House has given final approval to a $4.5 billion operating budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.

House members voted 40-to-1 for the budget bill Wednesday, one day after it cleared the state Senate.

The fiscal 2021 spending plan is $73 million larger than the current operating budget that was approved last year.

But it is also $100 million less than what Democratic Gov. John Carney proposed in January before coronavirus restrictions he imposed on economic activity in Delaware led to sharp drops in revenue estimates, unprecedented unemployment filings and shuttered businesses.

