Delaware governor to back off religious worship restrictions

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for Democratic Gov. John Carney have told a federal judge that he is backing off restrictions he imposed on church worship to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

State attorneys told the judge Tuesday that Carney would issue new guidance regarding communities of worship either later Tuesday or Wednesday that could narrow, or even resolve, issues raised in a lawsuit challenging his restrictions as unconstitutional.

The lawsuit argues that houses of worship are being treated differently than other “essential” businesses and have been subjected to restrictions on religious practices that are not neutrally and generally applicable to secular entities.

