Delaware governor backs off restrictions on church services

The Associated Press

June 3, 2020, 6:58 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic Gov. John Carney is backing off restrictions he imposed on church worship in Delaware to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

State attorneys told a federal judge in a letter Wednesday that regulations regarding worship services had been revoked by new guidance issued Tuesday.

They say nothing in the new guidance imposes any mandatory restrictions or obligations on houses of worship beyond those that are generally applicable to secular businesses and entities.

The letter was sent in advance of a hearing Thursday regarding a request for a preliminary injunction to prevent government officials from interfering with church services.

