Delaware budget panel restores certain employee pay plans

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The General Assembly’s budget-writing committee has restored funding for certain state employee pay raises after officials bumped up Delaware’s official revenue forecast.

The Joint Finance Committee on Monday voted to approve about $22 million for “step increases” for certain workers, and pay proposal related to collective bargaining agreements with unions representing certain groups of state workers.

The panel had voted earlier this month to approve Democratic Gov. John Carney’s decision to save $55 million by halting those planned payments as well as across-the-board raise for state employees.

The across-the-board raise remains off the table.

